Customs & Excise Division issues Fraud Alert

The Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division wishes to advise members of the public that it has received reports that persons under the guise of Customs Officers may be approaching unsuspecting members of the business community in an attempt to scam them out of sums of money.

The Division views this matter extremely serious and is fully cooperating with the authorities to ensure that the fraudulent and unscrupulous actions of certain members of the community is brought to a stop as soon as possible.

Should any member of the public receive a phone call from anyone purporting to be a member of the Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division and is in the least bit unsure about their claim, please do not hesitate to contact the Division on 268-462-0028 for verification.

If you believe that you have been targeted or fallen victim to any scheme, you are also asked to immediately contact the Criminal Investigations Department of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda to make a report.

The Antigua and Barbuda Customs and Excise Division wishes to remind the public it is an offence to impersonate an officer and any such act carries a fine of $100,000 and/or imprisonment for not less than 2 years.

The Customs and Excise Division is resolved to operate at the highest levels of professionalism and integrity as it remains steadfast in its overall mission to secure and serve, collect revenue, and protect our borders.

