Customer Service Training Launched for Barbuda Tourism service providers

With Barbuda’s tourism sector poised for growth, tourism service providers in Barbuda, are taking advantage of the D.E.E.R training programme being offered by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority from July 12 – July 14, 2022, in Barbuda.

The country’s Minister of Tourism, The Hon H. Charles Fernandez said “I’m delighted with the rollout of this training initiative, as a follow up to the recent launch of a unique marketing campaign solely for Barbuda. This is another example of keeping our commitment given at an earlier meeting with officials of the Barbuda Council and the Tourism Authority. We pledged then to provide more tangible support and resources to Barbuda in the areas of Tourism Marketing, Product Development and Training and we’re delivering as promised”.

D.E.E.R which stands for both ‘Delivering Exceptional Experiences Repeatedly’ and ‘Delivering Excellence: Everyone’s Responsibility” is specifically aimed at supporting Barbuda tourism professionals keen to provide a high quality of customer service to their customers.

The bespoke programme was conceptualized and developed by Nibbs and Associates for the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

The D.E.E.R Customer Service oriented workshop will develop the participants understanding of: The concept of ‘Customer Experience’ and its ‘Importance to Barbuda’s Tourism Industry’. The workshop is geared at improving customer relations in Barbuda – through improved customer service, customer care, customer relations and communications and an understanding of human relations.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James said, “Barbuda is a unique and amazing destination, and the warmth and hospitality of Barbudans is unrivalled. As demand for Barbuda has increased, with the introduction of tourism developments and dedicated tourism marketing campaigns for the island, now is the time for those on the tourism frontline to strengthen the quality of service they offer. At the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, we look forward to supporting the Barbuda Council, and working with our Barbuda tourism stakeholders on this next stage of growth.”

Taxi and transportation operators, vendors, tour excursion employees and frontline service workers are being encouraged to attend the workshop.

Managing Director of Nibbs and Associates and Training Facilitator Shirlene Nibbs stressed that, “Delivering excellence every single time, is everyone’s responsibility.”

“The programme will focus on what it is that our customers expect today in 2022, within the context of a pandemic, and considering the value that persons now place on their interactions with others. When we are in a business that is built on interactions and engagements, we need to recognize that it is imperative that we give excellence, all the time”, she said.

Nibbs noted that, “The training aligns with the strategy laid out for the sustainable development of Barbuda and brings all Antiguans and Barbudans who will be making a significant contribution to the development of tourism in Barbuda together.”

The customer service training will cover a variety of topics such as customer service and customer experience, customer expectations, building customer relationships, and understanding problem resolution and recovery strategies.

“We know the D.E.E.R training workshop will improve the professionalism of each participant and result in enhanced customer service satisfaction in Barbuda”, said Calsey Joseph, Tourism & Culture Chairperson within the Barbuda Council.

The training will take place at the Sir McChesney George Secondary School. There will be two sessions, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. daily. Participants can expect to experience engaging and immersive practical training.

On the completion of training, participants will receive a D.E.E.R Certificate of Completion awarded by the Antigua and Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute.

