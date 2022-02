Passengers disembark Heritage Quay/Pointe FM photos

Tourism Minister Charles Fernandez is denying claims he says was made by the opposition that cruise ship passengers are fueling the spread of COVID-19 here.

He addressed the “misinformation” during the Budget Debate on Thursday.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.