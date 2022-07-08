Crosbies home-owner foils house-breaking attempt, while two women allegedly are part of an assault and jewelry theft

REAL NEWS: A home-owner caught a man red-handed as he attempted to break into his Crosbies house early Friday morning, July 8.

Upon arrival at the scene, police officers met the resident struggling on the ground with the intruder, whom they were able to apprehend and take into custody.

Reports say the homeowner had arrived home moments before and met the perpetrator using a knife to pick the lock of his living-room door.

Attempts were made to stop him; but the intruder reportedly attacked the homeowner with the knife and a struggle ensued.

The Crosbies man managed to fend off the attacker until the Police arrived, but he received minor injuries and had to consult a doctor.

The 63-year-old intruder, said to be man from Grays Farm, also received injuries in the incident and was taken to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for attention.

Meanwhile, an aggravated robbery – in which the victim might be familiar with his attackers – is being investigated.

A 28-year-old Liberta man reported to the All Saints Police Station that he was robbed of a gold chain and two name-plated gold earrings valued at $1,500.

Reports say the man was standing in the vicinity of the Bitar Fast Food Restaurant located at Jonas Road, All Saints, at about 11:30 a.m. on July 6.

It is alleged that he saw a white Toyota Belta drive into the parking lot of the restaurant and stop close to him.

Further reports are that two females, with whom he is familiar, then approached him. Reportedly, the victim looked behind just in time to see a young man with whom he is also familiar, before the youth held him down. One of the women then began to beat him about the body with her fists, he alleges.

A struggle ensued during which the man was robbed of his jewelry, before the trio drove from the scene in a westerly direction.

A search was carried out for all three and Police now have one of the women in custody assisting with investigations into the robbery.

