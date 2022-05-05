COVID ‘essentially’ under control in Antigua and Barbuda, says Cabinet

CABINET NOTES:

The Minister of Health reported on the Covid situation in Antigua and Barbuda by pointing to the most recent dashboard.

It is clear that the disease is essentially under control, and that Labour Day celebrations were a precursor to Carnival 2022.

People were very responsible and those who are vulnerable were seen wearing masks.

The Minister encourages everyone who is not yet vaccinated to get vaccinated.

