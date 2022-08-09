COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Martinique

All COVID-19 restrictions applied to international travelers entering Martinique and the rest of France have been lifted. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

Following a new law voted July 30, the French parliament has declared an end to the public health emergency and subsequent exceptional measures put in place at the outset of the COVID pandemic.

As of August 1, the COVID-19 measures required for U.S. travellers and travellers from any other country to enter France and its Overseas Regions like Martinique no longer apply:

• Travellers no longer have to complete any forms prior to their arrival in France, whether in mainland or Overseas France, Presentation of a health pass or proof of vaccination is no longer required, regardless of the country or area of origin.

• No further justification for travel (the “compelling reason”) can be required.

• Travellers no longer have to provide a sworn statement of non-contamination and a commitment to undergo an antigenic test or biological examination upon arrival in the country.

