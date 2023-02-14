Court Declines Petitioners’ Injunction, And Moves To Set Timelines To Hear Petition

14th February 2023

The Elections Court today ruled on a preliminary matter. An injunction application was filed by the Petitioner seeking to prevent Simon from taking the Oath in Parliament pending the full hearing and determination of the Election Petition.

The Petitioner filed a Petition and subsequent Application for an Injunctive Order to prevent Simon from taking the oath on the basis that he was ineligible on the 28th day of December to be nominated and subsequently to be elected to office as he was in breach of Section 10(1) of the Civil Service Act and Section 39(1)(g) of the Constitution Order of Antigua and Barbuda.

Upon refusing the injunctive application, the Court then proceeded to give directions for the hearing of the substantive matter, with the next date for court Appearance being the 24th of April 2023, when Counsel for both sides will appear before the Court to set a date for the substantive hearing of the matter.

The Petitioner, Mr Casworth Aaron, is represented by Mr Hugh Marshall Jr and Mrs Andrea Smithen-Henry, both of Marshall Co.; Mr Kelvin “Shugy” Simon, is represented by Mr Kendrickson Kentish of Lake and Kentish, Mr Harold Lovell, Mr Charlesworth Tabor, Mr Chaku Symister, and Ms Sherri-Ann Bradshaw.

