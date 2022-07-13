Cops accused of stonewalling as parents try to report incidents of extreme police brutality to Force officials

The mother of a Barbudan man who claims he is the victim of police brutality is reportedly finding it difficult to file a report against the officers allegedly involved.

A source alleges that the woman, a police constable, has made several attempts to report the matter to the Professional Standards Unit within the Force and to the Criminal Investigations Department.

However, the source claims, whenever the woman goes to either department, she is referred to the other.

The woman reportedly is frustrated that she can get no help from her colleagues, who appear unwilling to investigate her son’s matter because it involves fellow officers.

The source tells REAL News that the female officer is not well liked by a particular senior officer, and this could be the source of her frustration.

The constable’s son was one of two men who reportedly were badly beaten, a few weeks ago, by police officers stationed on Barbuda.

One of the alleged victims was beaten to the point where he could barely walk. Reportedly, he had to be assisted into court after the Police slapped him with several charges – which the magistrate rejected.

The man, the source says, is now experiencing hearing issues after allegedly being struck in his head by an officer.

The source tells REAL News she is not surprised by the recent reports of police brutality on Barbuda. She claims that both of the officers allegedly involved were transferred to the sister island after certain reports were made against them on Antigua.

It is alleged that one of these officers was accused by a close relative of an immoral act, while the other is reported to have fatally shot a mentally challenged man some months ago.

Meanwhile, the inside source alleges that a resident has accused a senior police officer of brutally beating his son during a fete a few weeks ago.

Reportedly, the father has been unable to get justice for his child, who is now experiencing a serious medical problem as a result of the beating.

REAL News was unable to ascertain whether investigations have been launched into any of these incidents and whether the officers are still on active duty. REAL NEWS

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP