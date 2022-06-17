Controversial Fire Tender passes test, Fire Department says (+VIDEO)

New fire truck

The Fire tender recently obtained, given thumbs up from members of the Fire Department.

This passing grade comes after testing was carried out during this week on the recently acquired

Freight Liner Truck.

The truck is ready to be put to use within the St. John’s district.

The Fire department within the next two week will be receiving two Fire tenders from the United States.

Another three purchased out of England is expected to arrive on Island mid July 2022.

