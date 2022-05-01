Contestant from PM Browne’s constituency is Labour Queen 2022

ABLP SAID:

Last evening’s traditional Labour Queen Pageant show was nothing short of phenomenal! Eight young ladies vied for the prestigious title of Ms. Labour Queen 2022.

Their talent, intelligence, grace, and beauty were on full display last night. It was even more humbling to witness the tremendous support from constituencies, friends, and family. We extend many congratulations to Charity Henry, Ms. St. John’s City West was crowned the 2022 Labour Queen.

We also extended congratulations to Briana Anthony, Miss St. Mary’s North, first runner-up (right), and J’Dinique Prince, Miss St. Paul second runner-up (left).

Congratulations to all the beautiful and talented young ladies who took part in an extremely competitive show of pageantry. We are proud of each of you!

Labour day celebrations continue tomorrow morning from 9am at the V. C. Bird Bust, then onto 46th North Street before we make our way to Fort James for an afternoon of entertainment and fun!

