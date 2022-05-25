Contaminated JIF peanut butter discovered locally

The JIF peanut butter products that have been recalled in the United States have been found in the country.

The United States-based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall of JIF peanut butter, which is manufactured by the J. M. Smucker Company, is due to potential salmonella contamination.

The Prices and Consumer Affairs Division said Monday that it had launched an investigation to ascertain whether the products are being sold here and if they have made their way into people’s homes.

The contaminated products carry lot codes 1274425 – 2140425, which are included alongside the ‘best-if-used- by’ date. Consuming the contaminated peanut butter can cause illness, and even death in rare cases, and persons are advised to discard them immediately if found in the home.

Acting Director of the Prices and Consumer Affairs Division, Orrin Steele, confirmed the discovery of the salmonella contaminated peanut butter in Antigua and Barbuda.

at home. It is there, and persons are taking action. We are encouraging persons to discontinue the usage of it, and if they have it, to dispose of it immediately,” Steel said.

“If you eat it, you could have some nausea, vomiting, even diarrhea, and even some extreme cases with persons with weakened immune systems, it may be detrimental for them, especially younger children, as well as the elderly folks,” Acting Director Steele warned.

“We did find it in a few establishments around the island, and some consumers would have called already indicating that they had it in their possession

