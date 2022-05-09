Consultation on the proposed re-location of the Five Islands Primary School

The Ministry of Education and Sports announces a public consultation on the proposed expansion of the Five Islands Campus of the University of the West Indies and re-location of the Five Islands Primary School.

The consultation is will be held on Thursday, 12th May, 2022, at The UWI FIC, commencing at 6:30pm.

Residents of Five Islands Village are asked to take note.

