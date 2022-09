Home under construction

CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet by policy is extending the Construct Antigua and Barbuda Initiative (CABI) to the repair of decrepit homes that do not exceed $100,000.00.

The new policy will result in the elimination of the ABST and the Duty on building supplies but the homeowner will be required to pay the RRC.

The Cabinet did not decide on a time limit.

