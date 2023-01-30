Congratulations To Pm Browne & His Administration For Winning The 2023 General Election

Dear Prime Minister,

We love how you are managing the country,You are looking out for poor people like we;You are empowering us with the basics necessitiesSuch as roads, houses and a university.

It’s true you come from a humble beginningAnd you grew up in the bowels of poverty;We are confident that you can take us to the next levelTo improve the pride & standard of our country.

So PM, accept that you are a great leader,You have proven to us that you’re the best.Your opponents like Lovell, Giselle & SerpentAre no match, to put you to a test.

Yes we thank God, for giving you such foresightAnd a great vision that’s second to non;We congratulate you for winning the electionAlong with your team for a job well done!

So as a nation, we will continue to pray for you,And for your nine member administration;Because ABLP is the best to lead this countryFor many more years to come.

Congratulations & God bless!!

Fitzroy

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]