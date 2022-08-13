Congratulations to Antiguan Medical students who graduated from the Universidad de Ciencias Médicas in Cuba

Many congratulations to our Antiguan Medical students who graduated from the Universidad de Ciencias Médicas, Facultad 1 Santiago de Cuba, earlier today.To continue and to excel in your medical studies during the global COVID-19 pandemic is commendable, we are proud of you! The Highest commendations are expressed to each of you. Dr. Aminata Joseph, MD, Dr. Brian Byers, MD, Dr. Sachi Pipe, MD, Dr. Laurica Stevens, MD, Dr. Rene Duchtailler, MD and Dr. Kheela Saunders, MD. All six graduates were recipients of the Prime Minister Scholarship awards. This administration will continue to significantly invest in our nation’s greatest resource-its people.#Education #investingineducation #youthdevelopment #medicaldoctors #Cuba #NextLevel

