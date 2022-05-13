Home
Communities to benefit from flood intervention activities
Communities to benefit from flood intervention activities
May 13, 2022
Communities to benefit from flood intervention activities
Communities to benefit from flood intervention activities
The content originally appeared on:
Antigua News Room
Several activities are expected to be undertaken in Antigua and Barbuda communities aimed at enhancing how residents prepare for and manage flood events with support from the World Meteorological Organisation's Climate Risk Early Warning System Project. This is part of the Caribbean Initiative which started in 2018 that funds early warning systems in small states.
