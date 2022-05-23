Coach congratulates Antiguan basketball players who just graduated from Southwestern Community College

Coach John Spezia said:

Congrats to these two young men Selassie Braithwaite & Adonis Humphrey( he was also Academic AllAmerican)who played on our Antigua/Barbuda National Men’s Team who just graduated from Southwestern Community College where Hall of Fame Coach Jay Harrington coached them.

He saw them play when he was my Assistant on the National Team!

They over came numerous obstacles through dedication & hard work to achieve this goal of playing college basketball & a college degree!

