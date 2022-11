The General Public Is Hereby Advised That The Christmas Barrel Initiative Will Run From 2nd November, 2022 To 6th January, 2023.

Under This Initiative Each Household Will Be Allowed To Import The Following In A Standard Size Shipping Barrel Or An E-Container For Personal Use

Clothing “Not More Than 7 Pcs Of The Same Type”

Foodstuff

Toiletries

The 10% Revenue Recovery Charge (Rrc) And A Processing/Handling Fee Of Ten Dollars ($10.00) Will Be Charged.

