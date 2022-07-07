Change in Policy for Collection of ID Cards

As part of ongoing efforts to encourage newly registered voters to collect their Voter’s ID Cards, the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission (ABEC) has initiated a change in the policy for this process.

At its most recent meeting on Wednesday, the seven-member body decided that a person can now use any form of Government issued identification to collect their Voter ID Card, where the Registration Certificate (receipt) is unavailable.

In this regard, the practice of visiting the Head Office on Queen Elizabeth Highway, to collect a copy of the mentioned certificate is officially discontinued.

All Registration Units have been notified of this change and will be guided accordingly.

