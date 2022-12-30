Chaneil Imhoff launches Policy Document ahead of 2023 General Elections

Democratic National Alliance Candidate for St. Peter, Chaneil Imhoff has launched her Policy Document ahead of 2023 General Elections.

The document outlines her vision for a better St. Peter and how she plans to improve the lives of her constituents through transformational leadership.

Imhoff noted, “ I am excited to share my vision for St. Peter.

I no longer believe in Manifestos. Over 90% of what is put in a manifest is never accomplished and they do not make room for long-term development.

In the DNA, we believe that in order to truly catalyze and deliver the change that we need in Antigua and Barbuda, we must think and act differently.

Our Constituency and Country deserve transformational, fresh and dynamic leadership.”

Read the document here https://chaneilimhoff.com/vision/

