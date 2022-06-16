Central Marketing Corporation Donates EC$5,500 towards Andre Simon’s Medical Expenses

St. John’s, Antigua – The Central Marketing Corporation (CMC) today presented a cheque of Five Thousand Five Hundred dollars (EC$5500.00) towards the medical expenses of Andre Simon. CLICK HERE TO JOJN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

In making the donation to Ms. Beatrice Simon, the Chairman of the Central Marketing Corporation Board Ambassador Clarence Pilgrim said, “I would like to take this opportunity to offer our well wishes for a full recovery and ask that the family accept a token of our support in the form of a cheque, contributing to the medical expenses that are due”.

The CMC Chairman also offered well wishes for Mr. Simon’s full recovery on behalf of the Staff, Management and Board of Directors.

Ambassador Pilgrim further took the opportunity to encourage other corporate citizens to join in the effort to help our national athlete, whose normal life was interrupted by an unfortunate accident.

