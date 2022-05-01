Centenarian Rebecca Vionie Nathaniel celebrates her 103rd birthday today

On Sunday May 1st Rebecca Vionie Nathaniel celebrates her 103rd birthday in London.  She was born  May 1st 1919 in Freetown , Antigua.

Rebecca has a memory like an elephant and credits her long life to God”s grace  and the love of her family.

She is one of eight and only living child; born to the late, George and Alice Nathaniel of Freetown

