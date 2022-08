LLoyd

Antigua Barbuda Athletic Association – ABAA:

Great News.. Both Cejhae Greene and Joella Lloyd have progressed to the semi final round of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Greene placed 3rd in heat 9 in a time of 10.16s and advanced based on time, while Lloyd placed 3rd in heat 3 in 11.42s which is an automatic qualification to the semifinals.

The semifinals will be run tomorrow morning starting at 8:10am local time(Antigua Time).