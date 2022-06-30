CBH apologizes for major graduation embarrassment

The Central Board of Health is the premier health regulatory agency responsible for Human and Environmental Health, which is mandated by the Public Health Ordinance Cap. 353 of 1955.

Our mission is to improve, preserve, strengthen and protect the health, environment and well-being of the people of Antigua and Barbuda.

On Tuesday June 28′ 2022, a Senior Public Health Inspector within the department interrupted the Antigua Girls High School’s Graduation Ceremony that was being held at the Spring Gardens Moravian Church citing a breach of Covid-19 protocols i.e. the lack of social distancing.

This is not in keeping with the revised protocols.

The Central Board of Health would like to take this opportunity to publicly apologize to His Excellency the Governor General; Sir Rodney Williams, the dignitaries, principal, members of staff, graduates, students, parents, guardians and well-wishers who were in attendance at the graduation ceremony and witnessed the ordeal.

The Ministry of Health and by extension the Public Health Inspectorate strongly condemns this behaviour, and wishes to indicate that the actions displayed do not reflect in any way, shape or form, the collective behaviour and attitude of the department. We assure you that this will not happen again.

We look forward to continuing in the pursuit to ensure that Public Health is maintained in Antigua and Barbuda.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted, and we thank the public for their continued corporation and support over the years.

