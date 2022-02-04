CAUTION: Heavy Rains Affecting Parts of the Island of Antigua

Hon. Samantha Marshall said:

Motorists travelling between Darkwood to Old Road are being urged to exercise due care and caution as the current heavy rainfall has created hazardous conditions for road users. Also, particular caution must be observed when driving along Sir Andy Roberts Drive at Crabb Hill, where there are ongoing repairs due to the partial collapse of the road. If you encounter any difficulties or emergencies, please contact the emergency services immediately for assistance.

