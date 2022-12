The woman accused of killing Piccadilly resident Jane Finch in October 2021 has had her case committed to the January assizes.

Brittany Jno-Baptiste is charged with murder in connection with the homicide of the 66-year-old Canadian-born writer, sailor and tour rep who was found dead in her home with multiple wounds.

A previous charge of burglary against Jno-Baptiste has been withdrawn.

SOURCE: Observer

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP