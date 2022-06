The Ministry of Creative Industries and Innovation (MCII) invites all registered and prospective Carnival vendors to a very important meeting on Monday 13th June at 5:00 pm at the Multipurpose Cultural Center, Perry Bay.

Matters pertaining to vending during the Carnival Season and at vendors at East Bus Station will be discussed.

Please make a special effort to attend and be on time.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP