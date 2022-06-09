Carnival Monday and Tuesday Parade anticipated to end at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

CABINET NOTES:

The Minister of Creative Industries ensured that all 24 experts within the Festivals Office and the several stakeholders who have committed to Carnival 2022 were present at Cabinet to present their programs and to answer questions.

Cabinet accepted suggestions that both the Carnival Monday and Tuesday parades journey up through Factory Road, ending at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The dismantling of the double decker stand will commence next week and all the vendors have been relocated opposite the ARG, nearest to the Printery.

All preparations for ARG’s Carnival city will commence momentarily, to include a stage, the cleaning of the stands and grounds, lighting and security.

The leaders gave an overview of the more than 100 events beginning prior to 24th July — the start of Carnival 2022 — and ending on the 2nd August 2022.

In the absence of a panorama competition, there will be a Pan Show where all the steel bands will perform on the Sunday night (prior to Monday J’ouvert) at the Antigua Recreation Grounds.

The carnival events including parades, t-shirt mass, street events, calypso tents, and the Jaycees Queen Show will be part of the normal fare of carnival festivities.

The Ministry responsible for Festivals and Innovation will hold several press conferences, almost weekly, to keep the people of Antigua and Barbuda informed of the plans as they take form.

The Government appreciates the work that has been done to bring forward Carnival. Robust collaboration between Government and stakeholders continues.

Failure is not an option, Cabinet declared.

