CARICOM to train Antigua and Barbuda Immigration Officials on the procedures for movement of CARICOM Nationals and facilitation of travel

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat is this week training Antigua and Barbuda Immigration Officials on the movement of CARICOM nationals and the facilitation of travel.

The online training will be for two half days – 22 to 23 February 2022 and focus on the legal basis for the movement of Skilled Nationals; the CARICOM Complaints Procedure and the role of Immigration Departments in facilitating the Free Movement of people.

The Hon. E. P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Trade, will deliver opening remarks and Mr. Joseph Cox, Assistant Secretary-General, Directorate of Economic Integration, Innovation and Development, CARICOM Secretariat, will also deliver a brief statement.

Other topics on the agenda cover administrative practices and procedures that govern the movement of service providers and an update on Antigua and Barbuda’s status regarding implementation of the Free Movement of People within the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

There will be approximately 25 participants in the training session which is part of the CARICOM Secretariat’s programme of activities engaging stakeholders across the Region on the CSME.

There are plans for increased interventions with CARICOM Member States as CARICOM looks forward to celebrating its 50th anniversary next year – 2023.

