CARICOM Observer Mission Arrives in St. Kitts and Nevis

CARICOM ELECTION OBSERVATION MISSION

TO THE GENERAL ELECTIONS OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS – 5 AUGUST 2022

ARRIVAL STATEMENT

In correspondence dated 26 July 2022, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis extended an invitation to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to mount an Election Observation Mission (CEOM) to observe General Elections in the country scheduled for 5 August 2022. In response to the invitation, a 4-member Mission has been mounted to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The CEOM is headed by the Chief of Mission, Mr. Sase R. Gunraj, Commissioner of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Other members of the CEOM include: –

Corey Carlisle Greenidge – Barbados;

Cecil Ferdinand Valies – Suriname; and

Roslyn Khan Cummings – Trinidad and Tobago.

The CEOM is supported by Messrs. Jhonson Alexandre and Alan Donawa of the CARICOM Secretariat.

The role of the CEOM is to observe the electoral process, collect qualitative and quantitative information regarding the voting process and the results to facilitate the preparation of a Final Report on the General Elections of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Mission members met virtually with the Governor General, the Commissioner of Police and a team from St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party (SKLP) led by the Leader of the Opposition Dr. Denzil Douglas, prior to their arrival in St. Kitts and Nevis on the evening of 3 August 2022.

The CEOM intends to pay a courtesy call on Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, meet with the Supervisor of Elections and representatives of other contesting political parties.

The CEOM will also meet with other key stakeholders and representatives of civil society groups; and attend rallies, all in an effort to obtain an overview of the general atmosphere and level of preparedness for the electoral process.

The CEOM will continue to observe the pre-election period and on Election Day monitor activities in as many of the constituencies as possible including the opening, conduct, and closing of the polls through to the tabulation and announcement of the results.

Following the conclusion of the Election Day activities on 5 August 2022, a Preliminary Statement will be issued outlining the Mission’s initial assessment of the electoral process.

The Mission will thereafter collaborate in the preparation of a Final Report on the election for submission to Her Excellency Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of CARICOM.

The CEOM is appreciative of the warm welcome which has been extended to the Mission by the People of St. Kitts and Nevis, looks forward to the successful conclusion of the electoral process and best wishes to the people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis as they prepare to go to the polls on Friday 5 August 2022.

SASE R. GUNRAJ

CHIEF OF MISSION

3 AUGUST 2022

