Caribbean countries harness the power of data science

Senior government officials, policy makers and industry leaders in the field of data science are gathering in St John's, Antigua and Barbuda this week for an intensive workshop on how to harness data for impactful innovation, while addressing the significant data gaps that Caribbean countries face.

The event, co-organised by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the National Statistics Office of Antigua and Barbuda, runs from May 30 until June 1, focusing on ways to strengthen the data and innovation ecosystem in the region.

It also recognises the need for timely and accurate data to help governments make rapid and informed decisions – a need which has increased in urgency and importance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scaling up ICT and innovation

In her keynote statement, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland QC highlighted the strong support from leaders to scale up data-driven approaches to sustainable development across the Commonwealth. She said:

“We are only weeks away from the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Kigali. We approach this vital CHOGM in the knowledge that Commonwealth Heads recognise the seminal role of ICT, Science and Innovation in securing good governance, promoting inclusion and building sustainable development. And we are confident that we will have the backing we need to scale up the Commonwealth Innovation Ecosystem Programme.”

Minister of Works and Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance and Corporate Governance Lennox O. Weston, said: “As the Caribbean region, we have to work together to weaponise data to close inequality gaps and achieve our development goals together. I urge participants to use these three days to be the best and sharpest in mastering the techniques to produce the right kind of data, in the required format, that will give policy makers the basis to make good decisions.”

Assistant Director-General for the World Health Organisation for Data, Analytics and Delivery, Dr Samira Asma, said: “For us to get back on track and accelerate progress to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we must have better data and use this to drive impact, through enhanced access and governance. We cannot make progress without partnership and collaboration, leveraging the innovative technologies at our disposal, and making data openly available while also protecting people’s privacy.”

SIDS challenges and opportunities

However, the ability to collect good data, conduct analysis and turn those insights into policies and legislation to help populations, is spread unevenly amongst Commonwealth regions and countries. Many small island developing states (SIDS) in the Caribbean face specific challenges related to their small size and lack of infrastructure but are also explore a range of opportunities to improve their capacity to become ‘innovation nations’.

The workshop will therefore cover topics such as building a digital and data ecosystem for Small Islands Developing States (SIDS), leveraging opportunities for machine learning and GIS tools, analysing data gaps in tracking progress around the SDGs in the Caribbean, strengthening open data ecosystems, and enhancing the role of national statistics offices in the region.

As part of the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda, the Commonwealth Secretariat will also be assisting member states in the region to coordinate their agriculture and fisheries data infrastructure.

Head of Innovation and Partnerships at the Commonwealth Secretariat, Abhik Sen, added: “Data is the key to driving sustainable development. It is critical for Commonwealth countries to adopt a ‘whole-of-government’ approach to data science – a strategic shift in mind sent and work modes that the Commonwealth secretariat is committed to support. I look forward to hearing the insights and strategies that delegates will generate at this workshop.”

Sessions will also include presentations by international partners such as the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), along with experts from the Open Data Institute and the University of Arizona.

