Cardboard boxes packed with cannabis continue to be found by law-enforcement officers at airport storage shed

Within the space of a week, law-enforcement officers have executed another successful drug-interdiction operation at the V.C. Bird International Airport Fed-Ex Storage Shed.

This exercise was conducted on August 4, at about 5:30 p.m., and involved the Customs Enforcement Unit.

Reports are that two cardboard boxes were searched during the exercise and 15 vacuumed-sealed packages with the controlled drug cannabis were found.

The illegal substance reportedly weighs 15 pounds and carries a street value of $90,000.

The box and its contents were transported to the Police Headquarters pending further investigations.

A similar exercise was conducted on July 27, at which time 20 pounds of cannabis contained in 10 vacuumed-sealed packages were discovered inside a cardboard box.

That find had an estimated street value of $126,000.

