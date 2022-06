A 38-year-old landscaper from Old Road says it’s a miracle he’s alive after his car plunged down a hillside near the Curtain Bluff resort. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP.

Kevin Richards managed to free himself from the wreckage, after hitting a wall early this morning and careering down the rocks towards the sea.

Richards, who works at the Blue Waters resort, told Observer he was currently seeking medical attention for minor scratches. — OBSERVER

