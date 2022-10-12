CANNABIS SEIZED AT DEEP WATER HARBOUR

Almost three hundred thousand dollar’s worth of Cannabis were recently seized at the Deep Water Harbour during a joint drug operation.

On Monday, the police and customs carried out a search at the main seaport and discovered a barrel with 17 vacuumed-sealed packages of Cannabis weighed 16 ½ lbs, and valued at $99,000.

Less than 24 hours later, another 33lbs were also discovered at the said port in a similar method of concealment. It is estimated to value at $198,000.

The substances were taken to the police station, while further investigations are ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP