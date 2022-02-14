Canadian truckers: Ambassador Bridge reopens after at least 2 dozen arrested

FOX News: WINDSOR, Ontario – Demonstrators at the Ambassador Bridge blockade in Windsor, Canada, slammed law enforcement and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after police cleared the protest Sunday morning.

“This is Canada, it’s supposed to be a free country,” one 83 year-old-man named Joachim Machnic told Fox News. “We have the right to protest” and “now we’re even being denied the place to protest.”

The Ambassador Bridge, which connects roughly one-quarter of Canada-U.S. trade, has been blocked for nearly a week by demonstrators advocating for an end to COVID-19 mandates. On Friday, a Canadian court ordered protesters vacate the area.

A demonstrator stands near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada, Sunday morning (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Police began enforcing the order Saturday morning, but many demonstrators still remained that evening.

On Sunday morning, police pushed remaining protesters down the road and away from the bridge, making at least a dozen arrests and towing vehicles along the way.

One demonstrator said: “It’s unreal. It would be nice to have a little bit more support from the police, but I guess it comes down to this.”

Lynn McDonald, said: “It’s ridiculous” referring to the large police presence. “This is not what we put our tax payer money out for.”

In a statement released Sunday morning, Windsor Police said: “throughout this demonstration, Police have respected the protesters’ freedom of expression and their right to a peaceful assembly…remaining committed to professionalism, keeping lines of communication open and using proper police discretion, guided our response to this major event.”

But Machnic felt the response “especially” by “Trudeau and Ford” was turning Canada into “a communist system.”

A protester holds up on “I’m not leavin” sign on the sixth consecutive night of protests blocking the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Canada (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

On Friday, Trudeau called for an end to the “illegal blockades that are taking our neighborhoods and our economy hostage.”

Other demonstrators were also critical of Trudeau. “You can’t help but notice, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes a knee in solidarity with other groups, radical groups, and yet he cowers when we, the people, are speaking,” the demonstrator said. “It doesn’t reflect well on our leaders,” he continued.

Many Canadian protesters felt their movement against COVID-19 mandates would continue.

“I do think it’s going to continue because there’s a lot of people that really believe strongly in what’s going on.”

