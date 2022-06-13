Canadian Prime Minister present at American Summit tests positive for COVID-19

For the second time this year, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19.

The prime minister, who was travelling recently in the U.S. for the Summit of the Americas, tweeted Monday morning that he feels “okay” and will be isolating according to public health guidelines.

The fully vaccinated Trudeau previously tested positive in January of this year, as did two of his children.

Trudeau met with various world leaders while in Los Angeles for the summit, including Antiguan Prime Minister, Gaston Browne and U.S. President Joe Biden.

White House spokesperson Kevin Munoz told Bloomberg that Biden isn’t considered a close contact of the prime minister.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP