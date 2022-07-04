Canada places ban on dogs coming from some Caribbean countries due to rabies concerns

The Government of Canada is implementing a new measure that will prohibit the entry of commercial dogs from various countries across the globe considered at high risk for dog rabies. CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP FOR NEWS UPDATES.

Affected countries in Americas and Caribbean

Belize, Bolivia, Brazil

Colombia, Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador, El Salvador

Guatemala, Guyana

Haiti, Honduras

Peru

Suriname

Venezuela

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) stated that the new measure will be put into place to “protect Canadians and their pets, and to reduce the risk of introducing dog rabies (rabies caused by canine-variant viruses) into Canada.”

The ban will come into effect on September 28, 2022, which is World Rabies Day.

The CFIA will ban the entry of commercial dogs for resale, adoption, fostering, breeding, show or exhibitions, research and other purposes from over 100 different countries.

The list of countries includes Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Colombia, Brazil, India, Russia and Ukraine, to name a few.

The CFIA has made it clear that they are regularly reviewing the list, and it can be subject to change. Although Canada does not currently have any active cases of dog rabies, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) and provincial public health authorities have requested the CFIA to take action and minimize the risk from imported dogs. According to the feds, "The CFIA continues to work with PHAC, Canada Border Services Agency and other federal government partners to implement this measure." "The CFIA will explore options to further strengthen the requirements for the import of personal pet dogs and assistance dogs from these countries at high risk for dog rabies." If you have a dog on its way from one of the high-risk countries, don't fret just yet since all currently issued import permits will remain valid until the end of the specified validity period, the CFIA said. "All import permits issued on or after June 28, 2022, will expire on September 27, 2022, regardless of when the permit is issued. As of September 28, 2022, import permits will no longer be issued."

