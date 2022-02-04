Cabinet waiting for more data before lifting vaccine mandate for entry into Antigua and Barbuda

5 planes at VC Bird Airport

CABINET NOTES:

The challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic continues to engage Cabinet, even when the announced policies are being examined to determine the degree of their success.

It was agreed that insufficient new data had emerged in the seven days since the prior Cabinet to warrant a further examination of the proposal to eliminate the requirement of vaccinations for entry into Antigua and Barbuda.

It was agreed that the review of the entry requirements will take place when the new data become available.

