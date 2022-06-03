Cabinet took a decision to extend the Construct Antigua and Barbuda Initiative to June 30 2023

Home under construction

CABINET NOTES:

The Cabinet took a decision to extend the Construct Antigua and Barbuda Initiative (CABI) to June 30 2023.

The waiver of ABST on building materials and fixtures will continue; but, the value of the homes has increased from $350,000.00 to $500,000.00 taking into account the higher cost of materials since Covid.

Meantime, the National Cleanup will begin in two weeks.

Abandoned vehicles, rotten and abandoned houses, and clogged drains will be cleaned thoroughly in community after community.

A phalanx of backhoes, trucks and sanitation engineers will work to make Antigua and Barbuda shine, the Minister reported.

