Cabinet Notes: No Case of Rheumatic Fever was discovered in Schools

The Minister of Health reported that no case of rheumatic fever was discovered in schools, following vigorous testing of students.

However, utilizing the resources provided by the WHO, five hundred women have been tested for HPV, 25% of whom have tested positive.

Sufficient resources are remaining to test an additional 1,000 women and these tests will continue to be carried out until the resources are exhausted.

One of the outcomes of HPV is cervical cancer; this cancer can be eliminated by treatment if caught early.

A robust program of testing and treatment will be carried out by the Ministry of Health.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP