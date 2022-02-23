Cabinet Ministers presented with fruit trees to develop community arboretums

The Agriculture Forestry Unit’s 2022 plan, aims to change the landscape of Antigua and Barbuda, with the goal of having viable fruit trees planted around the island and closer to the communities so they are more available to individuals.

Today, the Members of Cabinet were presented with the first set of fruit trees to be planted in their constituencies, which will launch this project.

In each village, they hope to develop community arboretums where fruit trees will be right at the hands of individuals in the community.

The Forestry Unit hopes to work along with members of the community to ensure the survival of the fruit trees.

The project is not just about planting trees, the main purpose is to ensure that the trees survive, says Senior Forestry Officer, Mr. Adriel Thibou who has pledged that the unit will do everything to ensure that the trees survive.

