Cabinet members seek ‘spiritual advice’ on Court decision declaring laws criminalizing buggery unconstitutional

The Cabinet engaged the pastor, following prayers, on the question of the recent High Court decision declaring laws criminalizing buggery as unconstitutional.

The members asked for spiritual advice that will help the executive to determine how the Government ought to respond.

He advised that the spiritual and secular ought to be separate; and everything ought to be done to ensure that there is no discrimination aimed at any Antiguan and Barbudan.

