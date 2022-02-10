Cabinet condemns attack on ‘highly performing’ female member

CABINET NOTES: The Cabinet condemned the vicious attack on one of its female members by a radio broadcaster on one of the opposition-backed talk-radio stations.

The language used was foul; the effort attempted to degrade the highly performing Minister; and, the attack demonstrated the depth to which the opposition political party will go in order to engage its listeners.

The attack on a female, elected legislator requires the women in the opposition team to distance themselves from the remarks and to strongly condemn the activist for engaging in the demeaning diatribe; the misogyny which is pervasive, appears acceptable by leaders in the opposition, the Cabinet concluded.

