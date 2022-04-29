Cabinet agrees to invest US $75 million in two years to The UWI Five Island Campus

UWI FIC, Antigua

Cabinet Notes:

The Cabinet agrees to invest $75 million USD in two years to The UWI Five Island Campus in order to make it a world class campus, serving the OECS.

The Cabinet also agreed to invest significant sums in healthcare.

Over the weekend another successful kidney transplant operation took place at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

The former Edward Ward at the old Holberton Hospital will be transformed into a Renal Unit for dialysis and renal transplants.

The current renal unit at SLBMC will be transformed to a dedicated Cardiac Unit.

Support Antigua Newsroom from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. If you can, please consider supporting us with a regular amount each month. Thank you.