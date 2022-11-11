Businesswoman traumatised after being robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint

A Lightfoot resident has been left shaken following a harrowing ordeal Thursday evening in which she was robbed at gunpoint as she arrived home with her two children.

Police say the businesswoman was pounced upon by two masked gunmen who demanded the key to her silver Toyota Hilux registered C16880.

They also made off with her handbag containing an undisclosed sum of cash, cellular phone and cheques. Neither she nor her children were injured during the incident which happened sometime after 8:30.

Police are now searching for the assailants as well as the businesswoman’s vehicle and other belongings.

They are asking anyone with information which may be able to assist, to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or Crimestoppers at 800-8477 (TIPS).

SOURCE: Press Release

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP