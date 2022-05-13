Home
Businessman Donates Safety Vests to Traffic Department
May 13, 2022
Mr. Alvin Jones, managing director of Square Deal Security Solutions Plus donated one dozen safety vests to the traffic department of the Royal Police Force. During a brief ceremony at Police Headquarters on Thursday, Jones highlighted the importance of safety for the traffic officers while on duty, and his delight to be giving back to […]
