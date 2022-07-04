Businessman detained after searches of northside restaurant and owner’s home turn up marijuana edibles, other items

REAL NEWS: The owner of a popular northside restaurant, along with a number of his employees, was taken into police custody after search warrants were executed at the business and at his home.

Reports say that a team of officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Proceeds of Crime Unit, and the Immigration Department went to the business place on Friday, July 1, at about 11:30 a.m. to execute the warrant.

A search of the premises was conducted, and five Jamaican nationals, along with a number of cell phones and other documents, were seized and taken to Langfords Police Station.

Some three hours later, at about 2:30 p.m., the officers went to the owner’s Yorks Village home and executed another search warrant. There, a number of documents and a DVR hard drive were seized and taken to the station.

The owner was also detained and taken into police custody.

Again, half an hour later, at 3 p.m., the team returned to Yorks, where another search warrant was executed at the man’s home.   Reportedly, three and a quarter pounds of marijuana edibles, including cakes and lollies valued at $6,500, were seized.

Additionally, a small sum of money, $15, was also confiscated and taken to the station.

A person who was at the house at the time of the operation was also detained and taken into custody pending further investigations.

