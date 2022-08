The content originally appeared on: Antigua News Room

Transgender woman Washingston Bramble has been granted $10,000 bail earlier today.

Bramble is facing 4 charges for electronic statements made about Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in February.

She appeared today before Magistrate Dexter Wason and was granted bail in the sum of $10,000 with cash component of $100.

Also Read:

Bramble arrested again

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP