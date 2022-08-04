Brittany Jno-Baptiste/NewsCo Photo

Brittany Jno-Baptiste Charged For The Murder Of Jane Finch

Police have charged Brittany Jno-Baptiste with last October’s murder of Jane Finch. Investigators laid the charge Thursday morning, months after accusing the 21 year old of Burglary.

The major development in the investigation follows the release of a fresh psychiatric evaluation.

A psychiatric report received in January had concluded Jno Baptiste was unfit to stand trial then.

However, it also indicated the defendant could have the mental capacity to answer her charge in six months if she received appropriate treatment.

An updated evaluation was recently received by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, giving the green light for the murder charge.

66-year-old Finch died from stab wounds following an October 4, 2021 attack at her home in Piccadilly.

Jno-Baptiste was reportedly found inside the house when investigators arrived. (State Media)

