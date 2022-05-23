British High Commission St John’s donates supplies to Secondary Schools

Winners of the British High Commission’s Commonwealth Secondary Schools Competition received their personal prizes for the performances at a Reception aboard Her Majesty’s Ship Medway.

They also saw their winning pieces aired nationally across national media platforms.

However, the final piece of the puzzle was a donation of essential school supplies to their various institutions in their honour.

On Friday 20 and Monday 23 May, Resident British Commissioner to Antigua and Barbuda, Ms Lindsy Thompson, presented the Principals of the Antigua Grammar School and the Pares Secondary School with supplies for their English, Art and Social Sciences departments in the name of Deandre Farrell, Jean Klaude Burnette and Ajante Fraser of the Antigua Grammar School and Shamar Hylton along with Shemario JnPaul of the Pares Secondary School.

Both institutions were extremely grateful to the British High Commission for its donations and celebrated the students’ excellent performance that realized the added supplies.

Ms Lindsy Thompson said, “I’d like to congratulate the winning students, and their supportive teachers for encouraging and nurturing such fantastic entries. I’m delighted that Antigua Grammar School and Pares Secondary School are able to benefit from their considerable efforts”.

Donation to Antigua Grammar School

